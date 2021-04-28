Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

SLGN traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 538,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

