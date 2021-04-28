Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.11 million.
SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.27.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.88. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
