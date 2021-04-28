Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.11 million.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.88. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

