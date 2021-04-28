Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $262 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.15 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 502.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

