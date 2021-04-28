Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $262 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.15 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.55.
Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 502.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $163.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
