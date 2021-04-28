Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

