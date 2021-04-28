Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.