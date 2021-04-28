SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBOW opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

