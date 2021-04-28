Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

