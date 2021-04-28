Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.83 million-$49.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.48 million.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,050,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,260 shares of company stock worth $6,310,715. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

