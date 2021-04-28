Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBGI stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

