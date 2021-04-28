Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in April

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 38,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

