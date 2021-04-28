SingularityNET Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $334.51 million and $5.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGI is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.