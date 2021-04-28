Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.62.
About Sinopharm Group
