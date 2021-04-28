Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 41,688,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,716,494. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

