SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SITIY stock remained flat at $$38.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. SITC International has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.