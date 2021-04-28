SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto Sells 8,500,000 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Truist boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

