SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

