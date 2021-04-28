SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $189.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.