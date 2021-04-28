Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 75,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,306. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

