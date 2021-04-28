Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

