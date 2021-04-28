Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $80,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.