SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SLGWF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. SLANG Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About SLANG Worldwide
