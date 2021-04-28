Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.
SNBR stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.
In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.
