SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

SLM stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

