SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SUNS opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

SUNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.