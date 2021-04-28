SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMTGY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.