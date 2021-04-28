SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SMTGY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

