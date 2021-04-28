Small Love Potion Market Capitalization Tops $23.84 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $23.84 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

