SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Major Shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver Sells 2,000,000 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

