SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.01 million.

SGH stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. 10,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,465. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

