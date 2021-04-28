SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.44

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.44 and last traded at C$28.44, with a volume of 123101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.96.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.52.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.