SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$17.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

