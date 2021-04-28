Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

