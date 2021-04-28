Smoothy Price Down 19.6% Today (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded flat against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00273921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.27 or 0.01043391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.69 or 0.00711842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.71 or 1.01008321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

