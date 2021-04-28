Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.11 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

