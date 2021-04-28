Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $1,648,197.46 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.26. 299,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,891. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

