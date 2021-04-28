Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $1,648,197.46 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.26. 299,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,891. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
