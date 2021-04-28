Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $481,640.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,891. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

