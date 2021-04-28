SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000667 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.