SnowSwap Price Tops $34.19 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $775,520.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $34.19 or 0.00062231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.84 or 0.01030041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00728413 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,742.33 or 0.99652140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.