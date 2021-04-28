SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 381 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $698.85. The stock had a trading volume of 499,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $683.15 and its 200-day moving average is $651.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $670.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.47, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

