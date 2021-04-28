SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 809.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 32,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.90 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

