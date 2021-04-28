SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 331 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.