SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

