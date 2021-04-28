SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 7,589 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,746. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

