SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Up 8%

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 4,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLMD. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 590,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

