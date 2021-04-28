Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXAHY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AXA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,545. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

