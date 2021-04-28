Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 263,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,581. The company has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after buying an additional 162,664 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

