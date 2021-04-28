Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

