Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.11

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and traded as low as $96.60. Sodexo shares last traded at $96.60, with a volume of 1,849 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

