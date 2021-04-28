Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th.

SDXAY opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

