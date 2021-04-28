Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,763.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,444.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

