Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in April

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.00.
Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.
