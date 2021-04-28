Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in April

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

